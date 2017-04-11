Neuer, Mueller cleared for Real clash

Bayern Munich received a timely boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal home clash with Real Madrid as both Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mueller returned to training.



The Germany duo took part in a full session Monday, with Neuer expected to start in goal against the European champions after recovering from foot surgery that forced him to miss Bayern's last three games.



As well as this week's Champions League first leg, Hummels will sit out Saturday's Bundesliga match at Bayer Leverkusen at the very least.

