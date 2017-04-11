Dortmund hit with injury woes for Monaco clash

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has serious personnel problems to resolve as they prepare to host free-scoring Monaco in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg.



Monaco fully deserve their last-eight berth having seen off Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with a stunning 3-1 second-leg win at home to progress on away goals after losing 5-3 in England.



Dortmund top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has hit seven Champions League goals this season in a haul of 32 in all competitions, will be looking to remind Monaco what they missed out on.



Monaco are enjoying a stellar season and their free-flowing attack has so far netted more than 130 goals in all competitions.

...