Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe’s best young talent

English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turned 21 Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.



This season Alli has scored 16 goals and provided five assists (21 goal involvements), according to Opta, which puts him ahead of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner (15, 4, 19), Monaco's Kylian Mbappe (12, 5, 17) and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele (6, 9, 15).



When Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was told that, in total, Alli has more Premier League goals and assists (40) than Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo before the age of 21, his response was, 'Wow, that's unbelievable, no?'

...