Tottenham's strength in depth key to title charge: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's push for the Premier League title has been built on their ability to share the goal-scoring burden throughout the team, striker Harry Kane has said.



The 23-year-old, who is the club's top scorer with 19 league goals this campaign, has been ably assisted by midfielder Dele Alli and winger Son Heung-min, who have pitched in with 16 and 11 goals.



Second-placed Tottenham, who trail Chelsea by seven points with seven games left, kept the pressure on the leaders by picked up their sixth consecutive league win in Saturday's 4-0 mauling of Watford.

...