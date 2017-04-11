Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup

Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.



Wales' hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia hang in the balance after a run of four consecutive draws left them third in Group D, four points adrift of Serbia and Republic of Ireland with five games left.



Only the nine group winners qualify automatically for the World Cup while the eight best runners-up will advance to a round of playoffs for the remaining four berths in Russia.

