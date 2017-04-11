Wenger, Arsenal 'cowards' slammed after Palace loss

Newspapers, pundits and former players poured fresh scorn on Arsenal and their besieged manager Arsene Wenger Tuesday following Monday's dismal 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.



It was Arsenal's fourth successive away defeat in the Premier League and left them seven points off the Champions League places with a game in hand.



The back-page headline in The Times, a riff on Palace's nickname, read: "Eagles 3 Butterflies 0 ".



Several newspapers said Arsenal had reached "a new low".



Wenger, 67, is reported to have been offered a two-year contract extension by Arsenal, but has yet to reveal what he intends to do.

...