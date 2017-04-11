Bayern grateful to Real Madrid for letting Ancelotti go

With former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, Bayern Munich is in its best condition to win the Champions League since claiming the last of its five titles in 2013 .



In contrast to the three previous seasons under Pep Guardiola, Bayern is almost at full strength for the crunch games to come, testament to the 57-year-old Ancelotti's man-management and the conditioning work of his coaches to ensure his players are in top shape when it matters most.



Bayern stumbled at the semifinal stage in each of Guardiola's three seasons in charge -- losing 5-0 on aggregate to Ancelotti's Madrid in 2014, then 5-3 to Barcelona in 2015 when the damage was done in a 3-0 first leg defeat, before bowing out on away goals last season against Atletico Madrid.



When Bayern had to play Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico, the players faced another unfamiliar level of adversity.

...