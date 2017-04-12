Wenger faces fan fury as Arsenal slump worsens

Besieged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger faced fury from supporters and mounting exasperation from pundits following his side's latest capitulation against Crystal Palace. Arsenal's players were branded "cowards" after Monday's 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park, which left them seven points off the Champions League places in sixth place.



Despite the rising crescendo of discontent, British media reports suggest Wenger, Arsenal's manager since 1996, will accept the offer of a new contract from the club's board.



Arsenal have lost five of their last eight Premier League games and have been beaten in four successive away games for the first time in Wenger's tenure.



Ozil indicated recently he will not commit his future to the club unless he knows whether or not Wenger is staying.



Several newspapers said Arsenal had reached "a new low".

