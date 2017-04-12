U.S., Canada, Mexico ask FIFA for faster World Cup bid process

The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has asked FIFA for a decision in June 2018, two years ahead of schedule.



The bid, launched in New York Monday, is likely the only realistic option for FIFA's 211 member federations who are scheduled to choose the 2026 host in May 2020 .



If approved, FIFA could then ask the bid to show the Zurich-based administration it meets all technical demands by a March 31 deadline.



FIFA bidding rules have made the North American bid a strong favorite to win because Europe and Asia cannot present a candidate.

