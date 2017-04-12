Miami Heat down Cavs to stay alive

The Miami Heat kept their NBA playoff hopes alive Monday with a 124-121 overtime victory over Cleveland that dropped the reigning NBA champion Cavaliers to second in the Eastern Conference.



Tyler Johnson had 24 points and Hassan Whiteside added 23 and 18 rebounds as the Heat snapped a three-game home losing streak.



"Trying to finish the season with the No. 1 seed, that means a lot to me, personally, so hopefully we can get that," said Isaiah Thomas, who scored 27 points against the Nets.



For the Heat, the victory means they will be fighting with the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls for the last two playoff spots in the East when the regular season concludes Wednesday.



The Portland Trail Blazers, headed to a first-round playoff series against the Warriors, stunned the San Antonio Spurs 99-98 on Noah Vonleh's layup as time expired.

...