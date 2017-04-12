Argentina sack head coach Bauza

Twice World Cup winners Argentina sacked coach Edgardo Bauza Monday after a string of poor results in South American qualifying left them struggling to reach the 2018 finals in Russia.



Argentina, whose captain Lionel Messi has been banned for four matches for insulting a match official, are fifth in the South American group with four qualifiers remaining.



Bauza presided over eight matches, all 2018 World Cup qualifiers, with three wins, two draws and three defeats.



Bauza persuaded Messi to return in August and the captain responded with a goal in a 1-0 home win over Uruguay on Sept. 1 .

