Dybala upstages Messi as Juve thump Barcelona

Paulo Dybala upstaged his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi by scoring two exquisitely taken goals to set Juventus on the way to an emphatic 3-0 win over an underwhelming Barcelona in the Champions League Tuesday.



It could have been worse for Barca as Gonzalo Higuain, usually Juve's most dangerous marksman, missed two chances that he would usually have snapped up.



Juve, unbeaten at home in a European tie for four years, went straight on to the attack and Higuain wasted their first chance after three minutes with a poor close-range header from Miralem Pjanic's cross.



That goal came just after Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon had made a superb save from Andres Iniesta in Barca's best first-half attack.

...