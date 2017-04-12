Zidane, Ancelotti set for reunion

Zidane first played under Ancelotti when the Italian took charge of Juventus in 1999, with the Frenchman flourishing as a playmaker before making a then-world record 75 million euro ($79.51 million) move to join the Galacticos of Real in 2001 .



That same summer, Ancelotti left Juve to embark on a trophy-laden era at AC Milan.



Twelve years later, he took the top job at Real, naming Zidane, who retired as a player after the 2006 World Cup, as one of his assistants.



Captain Sergio Ramos also declared his admiration for the coach, but warned Zidane could meet a similar fate to Ancelotti if Real do not end the season clutching trophies.

