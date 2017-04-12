Lewandowski in fitness race to face Real

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is a doubt for Bayern Munich's Champions League quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid Wednesday after he only trained for 20 minutes because of a bruised shoulder. Lewandowski has scored 38 goals this season, including seven in the Champions League, and is crucial to Bayern's chances in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.



He injured his right shoulder Saturday when he netted twice in Bayern's 4-1 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund. Lewandowski said afterward he was confident of facing Real, but his struggles in training on the eve of the match suggest he faces a battle to be ready.



Real coach Zinedine Zidane assumes Lewandowski will play.



Real's Germany midfielder Toni Kroos hopes Lewandowski is fit to play.

...