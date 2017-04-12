Storybook Leicester ready for hardened Atletico Madrid

Leicester City have shown a remarkable ability to defy the odds but face their sternest test yet in the Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid, the team they have replaced as European football's most fashionable underdogs. Before Leicester enchanted the sporting world last year with their miraculous Premier League title win, Atletico had worked similar wonders in 2014 by breaking the stranglehold of Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga.



To keep the fairytale going, Leicester must become the only other team than Real Madrid to beat Atletico in a European knockout tie since 2013, but Simeone's side have not conceded in their last eight Champions League games at the Vicente Calderon.

