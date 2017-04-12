Dortmund fans take in stranded Monaco supporters

Stranded Monaco fans were offered free accommodation by fans in Dortmund after Tuesday's Champions League match was called off following the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus.



However, a heart-warming spontaneous initiative from Dortmund fans via Twitter meant many found a place to sleep for the night under the hashtag #bedforawayfans.



Several Dortmund fans posted pictures of themselves at home with relieved Monaco supporters and the solidarity drew plenty of praise on social media.

...