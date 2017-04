Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel on April 12, 2017 one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany on April 11, 2017. / AFP / PATRIK STOLLARZ