'Disastrous' Barca struggle to believe in new miracle

Barca produced the biggest Champions League comeback of all time in the last 16, overturning a 4-0 first leg deficit by scoring three times in a crazy final 10 minutes to beat the French champions 6-1 .



Indeed, after Saturday's 1-1 draw between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Barca had the La Liga title race back in their own hands.



Producing another remarkable comeback against a Juventus defence that has conceded just twice in seven Champions League games this season seems even more unlikely than Barca's historic feat against PSG.



If there is any hope for Barca to cling to, it is that they have won all of four Champions League fixures at home this season by a combined 21 goals to one.

