Dortmund blast-victim Bartra recovering after surgery

Spain international Marc Bartra said Wednesday he is recovering well after a successful wrist operation following the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus.



The 26-year-old center-back was hit by flying glass after three explosions shattered windows on the Dortmund team bus en route to Signal Iduna Park for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final, first-leg.



The match has been postponed until Wednesday at 1845 (1645 GMT), which Barta sits out, and German daily Bild claim he will be sidelined for the rest of the season.



German investigators on Wednesday detained an Islamist suspect over three explosions that rocked the Dortmund bus, prosecutors said, confirming that the probe was examining a possible "terrorist link".



Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says the rescheduled match on Wednesday must take place as a sign against terrorism.

