Ronaldo’s 100th Euro goal gives Real comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th European goal Wednesday to give holders Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg.



Bayern played the last half an hour a man down after center-back Javi Martinez was sent off for two fouls on Ronaldo within three minutes of each other.



Bayern were also missing injured Germany defender Mats Hummels against Real's formidable BBC attack – Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Ronaldo. Bayern went ahead on 25 minutes when playmaker Thiago Alcantara swung in a corner from the right that Vidal powered through Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas' hands.



A strong drive from Ronaldo on 41 minutes which Neuer blocked having palmed a Benzema header onto the woodwork with 18 minutes played were their best first-half chances.

...