Griezmann hands Atletico slender Leicester lead

Antoine Griezmann's penalty handed Atletico Madrid a slender 1-0 advantage over Leicester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday. In a game of very few chances, Griezmann proved decisive as it was he who also won the penalty with a lung-busting run from well inside his own half before being brought down by Marc Albrighton midway through the first half.



Schmeichel had saved a penalty in each of Leicester's two legs against Sevilla in the last 16 and Griezmann had missed his last four for Atletico, including in last season's Champions League final.



Leicester were without captain Wes Morgan due to an injury and his return to health will be more important for the second leg as Robert Huth will be suspended after being booked for chopping down Griezmann.

...