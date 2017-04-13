Juventus afford Italy a place at Europe’s top table

After years of watching teams from other countries battle through the closing stages of the Champions League, Serie A can once again claim a place at Europe's top table thanks to Juventus.



After Inter Milan won the Champions League in 2010, Italy endured four successive seasons without managing to get a team beyond the quarterfinals – a far cry from the days when its clubs routinely dominated European competition.



Allegri replaced Conte's hell-for-leather approach with a more controlled style that worked well in Europe, and in his first season, he led Juventus to the Champions League final, beating Real Madrid on the way.



Although they were ultimately outclassed by Barcelona 3-1 in Berlin, Juventus have continued building since.

...