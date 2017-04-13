Talented Liverpool missing a 'Gerrard': Garcia

Liverpool have some amazing talent but are missing a leader cast in the same mold as Steven Gerrard, the Premier League side's former attacking midfielder Luis Garcia told Reuters.



Garcia feels that while captain Jordan Henderson is doing a good job, Liverpool need someone with world class leadership qualities to guide a squad he believes is brimming with talent.



According to Garcia, it was imperative for Liverpool to qualify for the Champions League, not just to keep hold of their best players but also to attract the highest quality transfer.



Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 games against top-six teams this season, having won five and drawn five, claiming seven more points than closest rivals Chelsea in that mini-league but they have struggled to dispatch teams further down the table.

...