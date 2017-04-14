What to watch in Europe’s main leagues

Chelsea have a seven-point lead heading into their trip to Manchester United Sunday, while last-place Sunderland are 10 points from safety going into a home match against West Ham Saturday.



The club have gone more than 11 hours without scoring in the league: Not a great record for a team that likely needs to win six of its remaining matches to escape.



Coming off consecutive losses – at Malaga in the Spanish league and at Juventus in the Champions League – Barcelona need a win at the Camp Nou Saturday to try to stay close to league leaders Real Madrid, who are three points ahead with a game in hand.



Madrid, unbeaten in eight league games and further buoyed by a 2-1 win at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, will Saturday play at Sporting Gijon, who have won only one of their last nine matches and are in the relegation zone.



Inter, who lost at Crotone last weekend, have picked up only one point in their last three matches and dropped to seventh, two points behind AC Milan and the last qualifying spot for the Europa League.

