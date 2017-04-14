Chelsea’s Kante and Hazard up for PFA player of year

N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard have seen their key roles in Chelsea's bid for the Premier League title acknowledged with nominations for England's Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award.



The duo were on a six-strong shortlist announced Thursday that also included Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.



Lukaku is currently the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals so far this season, while fellow forward Ibrahimovic has 17 goals in his first campaign in English football.

...