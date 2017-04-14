Contract talks can wait, says Arsenal's Ozil

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil does not want contract talks to distract the club in the crucial run-in to the end of the season and will wait until the Premier League campaign is over before discussing his future, the German midfielder has said. Ozil's place at the club has been the subject of much speculation in British media, with reports suggesting the 28-year-old, whose contract runs out in less than 15 months, is refusing to sign a new deal of around 250,000 pounds per week.



Ozil said Wenger was the main reason he had decided to join the club from Real Madrid in 2013 .

