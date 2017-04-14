Board debate no bother to Wenger

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of a Champions League place, with eight league games left to play this season.



No one in Arsenal's hierarchy, including the club's U.S.-based owner Stan Kroenke, has yet said anything in public to suggest Wenger's position is under threat, for all that some fans have called for him to resign.



Arsenal's next match is away to second-bottom Middlesbrough -- whose four league wins are the least by any Premier League club so far this season -- Monday.

