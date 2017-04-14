AC Milan's new owners target Champions League return

New AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone has promised fans a "quick return" to the Champions League and the glory days of old as the fallen Serie A giants began life under Chinese ownership Friday.



It also sees Milan become the second Chinese-owned club in the city. Bitter rivals Inter, who host Milan at the San Siro Saturday, are owned by the Chinese group Suning.



Milan emerged as the world's top team during their 1990s heyday when the likes of Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard, Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini created the blueprint for Rossoneri teams for the best part of 20 years.



In the Berlusconi reign alone Milan won eight league titles, five Champions League titles and seven Italian Super Cups.

