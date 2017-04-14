Lyon blames Turkish 'hooligans' for crowd disorder

Facing possible sanctions from UEFA after the crowd disorder that delayed its Europa League quarterfinal against Besiktas, French club Lyon said Friday it was the "victim" of visiting hooligans.



Incidents inside Lyon's stadium – which will host the final next season – followed fighting among rival French and Turkish fans earlier in the city on Thursday.



Saladin added that, once identified, the group of violent fans was evacuated from the stadium by police.



However, some Lyon fans also sought to confront their Turkish counterparts outside the stadium before the game – and then inside the stadium – with dozens clashing.



Prior to the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray at Parc des Princes in March 2001, fans fought running battles outside the stadium and then engaged in ferocious clashes inside the stadium, leaving dozens with minor injuries.

...