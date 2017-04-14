Evra insists he's not ready for 'guillotine'

Patrice Evra may be 35 and struggling through a frustrating stop-start season, but the Marseille full-back insisted on Friday that his career is not yet ready for the "guillotine".



Evra began the season at Juventus where he started most matches on the bench before moving to Marseille in January.



In January, Evra made his return to France's top flight for the first time since leaving Monaco to join Manchester United in 2006 .



And he says Ligue 1 has improved from an entertainment perspective since then, although it still has some catching up to do on other leagues.

...