Bale, Ronaldo out of Gijon trip

Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid's trip to Sporting Gijon on Saturday and faces a race against time to be fit for Real's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.



The Welshman is just one of seven first team regulars not included in Zinedine Zidane's squad with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema also rested.



As in recent away games at Eibar and Leganes, Zidane is backing the strength in depth of his squad to get the job done with the second leg against Bayern in mind.

...