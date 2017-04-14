It's make or break for Barcelona after setbacks in Liga & CL

The next nine days will determine Barcelona's season, and how well Luis Enrique will be farewelled.



Luis Enrique has had an incredibly successful managerial stint at Barcelona.



But the 3-0 loss at Juventus on Wednesday was the third big defeat suffered by Barcelona on the road in the Champions League, following a 3-1 setback at Manchester City and a 4-0 rout at Paris Saint-Germain.



Just to round the challenge off, four days later Barcelona heads to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Madrid in a clasico that will either rekindle Barcelona's domestic defense or give Madrid a commanding advantage.



Sixth-placed Sociedad earned a 1-1 draw at home in the first league match this season.



Whatever happens in the next nine days, Barcelona has a hand on at least one trophy already: It plays the Copa del Rey final against Alaves next month.

...