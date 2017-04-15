Dortmund boss considered Champions League pull out

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says he flirted with pulling the club out of the Champions League after Tuesday's team bus attack before resolving not to give in to the bombers.



"I briefly asked myself if we shouldn't withdraw completely from the competition, but that would have been a victory for those responsible for the attack," he told Saturday's Der Spiegel magazine.



The Bundesliga club eventually played their quarter-final first leg tie against Monaco 24 hours later on Wednesday.



The attack on the bus as it made its way from Dortmund's hotel to the stadium injured Spanish international Marc Bartra and a policeman.

