Pogba eyes Chelsea revenge mission

Paul Pogba says Manchester United will be motivated by revenge when they face Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford.



United have suffered two painful defeats against Chelsea already this season, losing 4-0 in the league and 1-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals.



Although United manager Jose Mourinho insists his old club Chelsea's visit doesn't come with added emotion, Pogba begs to differ.



Chelsea's far superior cutting edge means the league leaders are 18 points better off than fifth-placed United, although Pogba believes the west Londoners' turnaround this season should offer Mourinho's side hope for the future.

...