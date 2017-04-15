Late leveler sees Milan snatch 2-2 draw at Inter in new era

Cristian Zapata's stoppage-time equalizer prevented the new era at AC Milan from getting off to a losing start on Saturday as the Rossoneri fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at city rival Inter Milan.



Milan remained sixth in Serie A, two points above Inter in the race for the final qualifying position for the Europa League.



This was the first match since the $800 million takeover of Milan was completed on Thursday by Chinese-led Rossoneri Sport Luxembourg, ending Silvio Berlusconi's 31-year reign.



It was Icardi's first goal against Milan in nine matches.



Milan got back in the match in the 66th minute when Romagnoli volleyed in Suso's cross from close range, giving Milan new belief.

