Sunderland in dire straits despite Borini leveller

Sunderland salvaged a 2-2 draw against West Ham thanks to Fabio Borini's late equalizer, but the Premier League's bottom club remain in severe danger of relegation.



Having fallen behind to Andre Ayew's early goal, Sunderland equalised through Wahbi Khazri, only to see James Collins put the Hammers back in front.



It took just five minutes for Sunderland's creaky defence to be breached as Andy Carroll scuffed Sam Byram's cross back across goal and Ayew tucked the ball into the net.



Sunderland levelled in fortuitous circumstances in the 26th minute to end a home goal drought that had stretched back to January 14 .

...