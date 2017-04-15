Isco winner takes Ronaldo-less Real six points clear

Isco struck at the death to send Real Madrid six points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after twice coming from behind to beat Sporting Gijon 3-2 on Saturday.



Isco's fine individual effort and a towering header from Alvaro Morata ensured neither lead lasted more than a few minutes.



Barca can close the gap back to three points when they host Real Sociedad later on Saturday.



The lead lasted just three minutes as Real responded with a wonder goal of their own.



Sporting went straight up the other end to retake the lead as Vesga looped a measured header into the far corner.

