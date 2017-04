Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he is feeling the effects of being Manchester United's main man in a hectic first season at Old Trafford.



Ibrahimovic has already made 44 appearances and scored 28 goals as United reached the latter stages of three cup competitions and challenged for a place in the Premier League's top four.



The 35-year-old Swedish striker believes Chelsea have benefited from their lack of European football, while United have been involved in the Europa League.

