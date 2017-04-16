Sizzling Isco looks for chance to lead Madrid to glory

Real Madrid midfielder Isco staked his claim for a place in Zinedine Zidane's first team with a sensational performance against Sporting Gijon Saturday.



The victory allowed Madrid to preserve their three-point lead over Barcelona in La Liga.



Despite his immense talent, Isco has found himself used as a reserve for most of the season, starting just four of Madrid's last 12 matches and 15 in total in La Liga.



Isco has only played 77 minutes for Real Madrid in the Champions League across two appearances, but after he stood head and shoulders above his team mates in Gijon, he may be rewarded with a start against Bayern Munich Tuesday.



Zidane admitted he feels bad for not giving Isco more playing time this season.

...