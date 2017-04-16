Firmino lifts Liverpool back to third

Roberto Firmino fired Liverpool to a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion Sunday that moved Jurgen Klopp's men back into third place in the Premier League.



The Belgian was distracted by the slightest of touches by Emre Can, but Chadli should still have gobbled up the chance.



Instead he missed his kick and Liverpool almost broke away and scored.



Liverpool's defensive vulnerability was exposed again when Robson-Kanu raced onto a simple ball over the top but he snatched at his shot and Simon Mignolet made a comfortable save.



Two minutes later they should have been level after Liverpool gifted possession to Salomon Rondon, who moved towards goal before feeding Phillips.



The winger connected well with his shot but it was smothered low down by Mignolet.

...