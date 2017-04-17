Klopp hails Mignolet as Liverpool close on Europe

Jurgen Klopp singled out much-derided Simon Mignolet for special praise after the goalkeeper stood firm in the face of a West Bromwich Albion barrage to help grind out a priceless 1-0 away win.



Victory took the Reds back into third place in the Premier League, two points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City, as the scramble for places in next season's Champions League hots up.



Klopp praised the often-criticized Mignolet, who capped a solid all-round display to deny Phillips.



Several times in the dying minutes Mignolet resorted to punching clear high West Brom set-pieces or deliveries.



Klopp admitted it was not particularly attractive from the stopper -- but it worked.



West Brom manager Tony Pulis also singled out his goalkeeper Ben Foster, who raced forwards for two corners during the late push for an equalizer, almost conceding on the counter-attack to Liverpool substitute Alberto Moreno.

...