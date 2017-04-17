Chelsea's title chances '50 percent': Conte

"Six finals" await Chelsea in the Premier League run-in after a 2-0 loss at Manchester United that leaves their title chances at only "50 percent", manager Antonio Conte said.



Having hoped to re-establish a seven-point lead over second-place Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea's advantage remains four points following Sunday's defeat at Old Trafford.



In a pointed reference to Chelsea's struggles last season under Jose Mourinho, now the United manager, he said his team's quest for the title deserved to be considered a "miracle".



Despite having been barracked with chants of "Judas" during United's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in the FA Cup last month, Mourinho said victory over his former club carried no special significance.



Mourinho said United's win showed that had Herrera not been sent off in last month's FA Cup defeat at Chelsea, it would be his side facing Tottenham in the semi-finals Saturday.

...