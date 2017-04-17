Under-fire Arsenal defender Bellerin gets Wenger's backing

Defender Hector Bellerin has struggled to return to his best due to ankle problems and did not deserve the criticism he received after Arsenal's 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League last week, manager Arsene Wenger has said.



Wenger urged his team to respond to the Palace defeat and called for unity between the fans and the club.



Arsenal travel to Middlesbrough, who are second from bottom, Monday and will be hoping to get back into the top six by improving their record of one win in their last five league visits to the Riverside Stadium.

...