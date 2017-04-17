Chelsea masterclass gives Jose his mojo back

LONDON: As Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho sauntered down the Old Trafford touchline ostentatiously pointing at the club crest on his gilet, the message was clear: I'm still the man.



Mourinho has had a challenging first season at the United helm, with nine home draws in the league summing up his difficulties, but Sunday's 2-0 win over leaders Chelsea was a tactical masterclass.



The belligerent Ander Herrera was the emblem of United's victory, marking Chelsea's key man Eden Hazard out of the game and claiming a goal and an assist at the other end.



Rashford's display suggested he deserves to be given more chances through the center, where United's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- rested Sunday -- has started almost every game this season.



For now, at least, Mourinho has got his mojo back.

...