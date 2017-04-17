Bale out of Bayern return, doubt for Clasico

Bale is sidelined by the recurrence of an ankle problem picked up in Madrid's 2-1 first-leg win last week and is also a doubt for Real's crunch La Liga clash with Barcelona Sunday.



Bale missed Real's 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon Saturday and Zidane was far from confident he will be fit in time to face Barca.



Lewandowski has scored 38 goals in 40 appearances this season and his presence was badly missed as Bayern not only slumped to defeat at home last Wednesday, but also drew a blank in a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen Saturday.



Bayern's preferred center-back duo Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels face a race against time to be fit, while Javi Martinez is suspended after being sent-off in the first leg.

...