Neymar confident of leading Barcelona to second miracle comeback

Barcelona striker Neymar is confident the Catalans can launch another remarkable Champions League comeback as they look to overturn a 3-0 quarter-final deficit against Juventus Wednesday.



Just as they had done in the previous round, when Barcelona overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit to eliminate Paris St Germain, the Spanish giants will be relying on Neymar to produce another magical performance if they are to reach the semi-finals.



Neymar should be well rested after missing Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad Saturday, the first of three matches he is suspended for in La Liga, including next Sunday's Clasico.



Although Neymar will return for the clash, Barcelona are likely to be without Javier Mascherano, who did not train Monday due to a calf injury, as well as long-term absentees Aleix Vidal and Rafinha.

