Rising star Dybala is Messi's mirror image

Diminutive, dynamic and armed with a deadly left foot, Paulo Dybala could be a prototype of a Lionel Messi clone.



Last week in Turin was only the second time Dybala and Messi have graced the same pitch.



A tearful Dybala was consoled and bailed out by his captain that night as Messi scored the only goal in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay last September.



Dybala's big break in the national team could yet come due to another piece of uncharacteristic Messi indiscipline.



Higuain knows more than most about the joys and pressures of playing next to Messi.



Matching Messi is an almost impossible task.

...