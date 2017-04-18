Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs

Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.



Atletico have been in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for last three years and have progressed to the finals twice, losing to Spanish rivals Real Madrid in both finals.



Once relative Champions League unknowns, however, Atletico are now true European giants and will provide the sternest test yet of Leicester's fairy-tale continental adventure.

...