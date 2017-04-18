Lampard lauds Terry as greatest Premier League defender

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has hailed John Terry as the Premier League's greatest ever defender after the club announced their captain will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.



The 36-year-old former England international, who made his Chelsea debut in 1998, played more than 700 games for the club and has been their most successful captain.



He won the 2012 Champions League, four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and the Europa League with Chelsea.

