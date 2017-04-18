Redknapp returns at Birmingham

Veteran English manager Harry Redknapp has replaced Gianfranco Zola as the boss of Birmingham City, the struggling Championship club announced Tuesday.



The 70-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur takes charge with Birmingham three points above the relegation zone after a dismal four month spell under Zola.



However under former Italy international Zola, the Midlands club suffered a dramatic slump in form that saw Birmingham manage just two wins in 22 matches.



Redknapp's first game as Blues' boss is Saturday's Birmingham derby at Aston Villa.



Redknapp has also managed two other London clubs in West Ham, for whom he played, and Tottenham Hotspur.

...